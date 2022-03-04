Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 77.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,052 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.