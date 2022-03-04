FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Issued By Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.19.

TSE POW opened at C$38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.76 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.07.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.