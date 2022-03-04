FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $113.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $111.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $28.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $29.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $44.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,885.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,970.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,831.43. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,145.16 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

