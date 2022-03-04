FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOY. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

Spin Master stock opened at C$44.50 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$34.15 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.46.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

