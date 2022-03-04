FY2022 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

