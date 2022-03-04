FY2022 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut by Analyst

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2,731.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

