FY2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,620,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 862,797 shares of company stock worth $64,448,893. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.