FY2022 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Organogenesis in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Organogenesis stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,359,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,647,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.