FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $521.57 million, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,023 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 950,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

