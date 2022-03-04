FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Raised by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.30.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.08.

TSE:BNS opened at C$93.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$91.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.