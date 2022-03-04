FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

