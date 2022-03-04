FY2025 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $6.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.12. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $20.14 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

TPTX opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,495,000 after acquiring an additional 706,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

