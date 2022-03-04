GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.17.

Shares of TSE:GDI traded down C$1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$43.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

