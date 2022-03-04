GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

G1A opened at €38.00 ($42.70) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a one year high of €48.55 ($54.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.23.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

