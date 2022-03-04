General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $238.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $239.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

