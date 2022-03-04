Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

GCO opened at $65.79 on Monday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $960.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genesco by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

