Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 140.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

