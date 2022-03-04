Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $6,624,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Genie Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genie Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

