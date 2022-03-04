Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

