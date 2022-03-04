Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,749 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 67.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $10.41 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $406.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 73.16% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

