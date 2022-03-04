Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,514 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAY opened at $3.16 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

