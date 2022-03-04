Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 237,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
About Snap One (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
