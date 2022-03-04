Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 93.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

