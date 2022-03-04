Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 110,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 141.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 49.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 483,320 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 1,565.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 106.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.03.

OCX opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.78. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

OncoCyte Profile (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.