George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

WN stock opened at C$143.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$140.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.22 billion and a PE ratio of 47.96. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$97.30 and a twelve month high of C$150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46.

Get George Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WN. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last three months.

George Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.