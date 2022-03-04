GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,740 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($23.35) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,520.20 ($20.40) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,611.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,210.80 ($16.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

