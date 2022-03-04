GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

