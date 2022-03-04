Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Self Storage by 35.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ SELF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

