GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 6,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.99. GMS has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GMS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

