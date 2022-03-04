Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

