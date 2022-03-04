Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 51.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.