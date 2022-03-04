Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $650,000 Position in Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Emles @Home ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BATS LIV opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

