Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $679,000 Stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,282,000 after buying an additional 319,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 201.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 78.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 221,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $4.58 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $311.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

