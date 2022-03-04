Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.99 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $88.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

