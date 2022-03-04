Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 125,000 Shares of Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Emles Made in America ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BATS AMER opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

