GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $19.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.