Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. 40,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,158. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.