Gradient Investments LLC Sells 73,995 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,995 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,027. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.