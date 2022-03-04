Gradient Investments LLC Sells 8,934 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 199,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437,160. The stock has a market cap of $266.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

