Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of LPL Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,854,000 after acquiring an additional 182,071 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,264. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $196.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $801,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,261 shares of company stock worth $30,733,456. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

