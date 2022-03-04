Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,239.47

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,239.47 ($16.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,026 ($13.77). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,028 ($13.79), with a volume of 616,609 shares changing hands.

GFTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.74) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.20) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.04) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($19.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,146.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,239.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

