Graham D. Reeve Sells 2,118 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

