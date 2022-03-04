Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gravity were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gravity by 32.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gravity by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 93.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gravity by 57.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gravity by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.08. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

