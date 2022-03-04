Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO Sells $1,187,500.00 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GTN opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Gray Television by 40.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

