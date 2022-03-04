Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO Sells $1,187,500.00 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
GTN opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Gray Television by 40.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
