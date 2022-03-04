Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

