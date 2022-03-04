Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

