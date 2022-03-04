Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 277.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

