Green Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $71.90 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.