Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTII. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.
