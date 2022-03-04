Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.72% from the company’s previous close.
GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.
